More showers possible later Tuesday across Maryland

Rain showers that affected the region through the first part of Monday will continue to move out of the area by this evening. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the remainder of the afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the 50s.

Tonight, lows will drop to around 40 degrees. Tuesday's high temperatures will reach the low 60s.

A weak upper-level disturbance will slide south of the region by late Tuesday, keeping a chance of rain in the forecast into Tuesday night. We may begin the day with some sunshine, followed by increasing clouds and an overcast sky during the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday, with highs in the mid-50s and breezy northwest winds. Temperatures will dip into the low 30s Wednesday night under clear skies.

Thursday will bring highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Warmer weather returns Friday and continues into the weekend. However, rain chances also make a comeback. Another storm system will approach the region by late Friday, increasing cloud cover throughout the day and bringing a chance for showers by Friday night.

Off-and-on showers are likely Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the mid-70s on Saturday and the low 70s on Sunday.

Wet weather looks likely for Orioles Opening Day on Monday, with scattered showers in the forecast and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Much nicer conditions are expected Tuesday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.