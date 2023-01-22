Maryland Weather: Wet Weather Moves In Later Today

BALTIMORE -- Spotty showers will develop after lunchtime across the area and will increase in coverage as the afternoon progresses. It will be a chilly and wet Sunday evening and night across the area. Temperatures will hold in the upper 30s overnight with rain tapering off after 2 AM. There is a *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* for Garrett & Allegany Co. in Western MD due to potential snow and ice accumulations through tonight. Slick roads are expected in this area later today. Exercise caution.

Rain is expected to increase in coverage after 1 PM across the #Baltimore Area and continue through tonight. Prepare for a chilly & soggy evening/night across the area. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/eAJ2Yvhwpa — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 22, 2023

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* is in effect for WESTERN MD (Garrett & Allegany Co.) until 10 PM. A light wintry mix will lead to slick roads through tonight. Snow & sleet accumulations: Up to 1". Freezing rain/Ice accumulations up to .1" of an inch. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/yZizlW3Dv6 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 22, 2023

Another round of rain will move in for the morning commute associated with the back edge of the storm system as it pulls away from the area. So plan on a slow, wet morning commute, lasting through mid-morning before drying out. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the day with highs in the 40s.

We will see a break from the rain on Tuesday, but another storm will quickly approach the area by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It will be cold enough especially for areas north and west of the Beltway for the precip to begin as light snow Wednesday morning, just in time for the morning commute. There will be a changeover to rain by mid to late morning with only the higher elevations of Carroll & Frederick counties through Western Maryland continuing with a threat for wintry weather into the afternoon Wednesday. It is still too early for specifics on this system but we will continue to monitor its progress.

Wet weather will move out by early Thursday with dry weather for the rest of the week through most of the weekend. High temperatures will mainly be in the 40s with lows at night in the 20s and 30s. The next system arrives later in the weekend.

WJZ METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY