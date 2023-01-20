Maryland Weather: More rain arrives this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Saturday may have been rather gray and chilly, but at least it was dry.

The same cannot be said for Sunday.

The 1st half of your Sunday should be dry with wet weather moving in around lunchtime. It starts off very light and picks up around 2 or 3pm and it won't be totally out of here until Monday morning. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/HopojV3ABg — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 21, 2023

The second half of the weekend will start off with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy as Marylanders go for a morning walk or head to brunch.

Things turn damp in the early afternoon.

While the rain starts off as more like drizzle, it will pick up through the afternoon.

The bulk of it is out of here before midnight but Marylanders should not expect to officially be done with the wet weather until Monday morning.

The soggy weather will likely mean snow and ice for our friends in far Western Maryland.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Snow and sleet accumulations of one inch are expected with up to one-tenth of an inch of ice.

That's enough to create slippery sidewalks and streets, so please be careful when traveling in that area.