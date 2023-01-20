Maryland Weather: More rain arrives this weekend

BALTIMORE — The weekend will begin with partly cloudy skies with cool afternoon temperatures in the 40s on Saturday.

Winds will be lighter than what the area experienced on Friday.

Temperatures Saturday night will dip into the 20s and 30s.

The next storm system will arrive later Sunday with increasing clouds and a chance for rain by evening.

There will be a chance for a wintry mix in Western Maryland Sunday evening into Sunday night but primarily rain is expected elsewhere. The highest rain chances will occur Sunday night.

SATURDAY PLANNER: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the mid 40s with lighter winds. It will be the pick day of the weekend. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/Sgh3d9evRL — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 20, 2023

SUNDAY PLANNER: Sunday will be a different story. Increasing clouds with rain moving in toward sunset...maybe as early as late afternoon. Best chance for steady rain occurs overnight. Any chance for wintry weather should stay primarily in Western MD. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/5wAJf2P6O1 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 20, 2023

Rain will taper off on Monday morning with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-40s.

Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s on Tuesday.

The next storm system arrives Wednesday with overcast skies and a chance for rain by morning and continuing throughout the day.

Rain chances will linger into early Thursday with a return to sunshine by Friday.

Temperatures will remain at or just above average through the end of next week.