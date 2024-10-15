Maryland Weather: Chilly trend continues, more frost advisories

BALTIMORE - Frost advisories have been issued for parts of the area tonight. Breezy and chilly weather continues Wednesday.

We all endured a blustery and chilly Tuesday with high temperatures that reached the middle to upper 50s. Winds out of the west-northwest continue to pump chilly air into the area. An isolated to spotty sprinkle is possible through the early evening hours.

Tonight skies will gradually clear with more pockets of frost possible. Frost advisories have been issued for Carroll, north-central Baltimore, northern Harford, and northwestern Howard counties. Temperatures may dip into the middle 30s across these neighborhoods, so you'll want to bring in or protect your plants.

FROST ADVISORY REISSUED FOR EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING: Temps will dip as low as the low to mid 30s Wednesday morning across portions of the region mainly west and north of Baltimore. Greater threat for more widespread frost expected by Thursday morning. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/7bcHbdeBeH — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) October 15, 2024

Elsewhere lows in the upper 30s are likely with a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday we'll start off with sunshine, but clouds will once again fill-in during the afternoon. Temperatures will be similar to today with highs in the upper 50s. A gusty breeze will develop out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Widespread frost and some possible freeze conditions are possible Wednesday night as clouds leave the area.

After a frosty start Thursday, temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s to near 60°. We'll see abundant sunshine all day long.

Our stretch of sunshine will continue Friday through the weekend and into early next week. Along with the sunshine, we'll see gradually warming temperatures. Expect highs in the middle to upper 60s Friday, upper 60s Saturday, and lower 70s Sunday. Temperatures early next week will be even warmer with highs in the middle to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Early morning temperatures will stay on the chilly side through the weekend with temperatures in the 40s.

There is no significant rain in the forecast, so you can go ahead with your outdoor plans.