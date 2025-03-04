Maryland Weather: Strong to severe storms likely Wednesday

BALTIMORE-- Expect a milder Tuesday with highs around 60°. An Alert Day is in effect Wednesday for potential severe storms.

While we're waking up to a chilly morning across the area, the big story by this afternoon will be milder temperatures arriving across the area. With a mainly cloudy sky, high temperatures will range from the middle to upper 50s near Chesapeake Bay to near 60° across inland areas. Winds will increase out of the south at 10 to 20 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy to cloudy overnight with a south to southwesterly wind. This means a milder night than recent nights with lows in the upper 40s.

Our First Alert Weather Team has issued a WJZ First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for the potential of severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire state of Maryland in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The primary threat from these storms will be torrential downpours, pockets of strong to damaging winds, and isolated tornado or two. The line of storms will rapidly form in western Maryland by mid-morning Wednesday. Once the line of storms forms, it will rapidly move eastward across the state and impact us between 11 AM and 4 PM.

While the storms won't last that long, they hit they will pack a punch with the threat of severe weather and pockets of flooding in poor drainage areas. Please make sure to have several ways to receive warnings, including downloading the CBS News App and making sure weather notifications are turned on and enabled. Charge your phones and tablets just incase you should lose power.

In addition to the main line of storms, there could be a few isolated strong storms that form Wednesday evening. Any of these isolated storms could have damaging winds and hail. The best chance of one of these isolated strong evening storms would be Baltimore City and points west. The threat should diminish before 10 PM.

Wind and chilly weather will be the big story on Thursday with winds gusting 35 to 45 mph. Highs will top out in the lower 50s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Blustery & bright conditions continue Friday with highs in the middle 50s.

The weekend features a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures mainly in the 50s. There is the chance of a few sprinkles or showers Saturday, but they look widely scattered and light.

Don't forget that we spring forward by one hour at 2 AM Sunday as we switchover to daylight saving time. This means the sunrise on Sunday will be an hour later at 7:26 AM, but we also gain an hour of daylight in the evening with the sunset taking place at 7:07 PM EDT.