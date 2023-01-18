Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Weather: Mild Wednesday, partly cloudy

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Wednesday starts in the lower 40s with patchy fog for the morning commute before a pleasantly mild afternoon. 

Temperatures are expected to top out in the 50s with partly cloudy skies. 

Mostly cloudy skies will return to the area Wednesday night as the next storm system approaches. Rain chances will increase in Western Maryland late Wednesday night and spread across the rest of the area during Thursday's daytime hours. 

Thursday is projected to be a wet day with showers likely lasting into the night. 

Rain chances will linger especially east of I-95 early Friday before tapering off. Saturday will be dry, but the chance for rain returns Sunday. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 4:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.