Maryland Weather: Mild Wednesday, partly cloudy

BALTIMORE -- Wednesday starts in the lower 40s with patchy fog for the morning commute before a pleasantly mild afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy skies will return to the area Wednesday night as the next storm system approaches. Rain chances will increase in Western Maryland late Wednesday night and spread across the rest of the area during Thursday's daytime hours.

Thursday is projected to be a wet day with showers likely lasting into the night.

Rain chances will linger especially east of I-95 early Friday before tapering off. Saturday will be dry, but the chance for rain returns Sunday.