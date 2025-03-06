Maryland Weather: Mild temperatures continue

BALTIMORE-- Winds will be gusty across the area throughout the afternoon, with occasional gusts over 50 mph possible. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid- to upper 40s.

Mostly clear skies are expected overnight, with low temperatures dipping to around freezing for most locations.

Breezy conditions will continue Friday, though it will not be as windy as Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will range from the low to mid-50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Heading into the weekend, an upper-level disturbance will approach from the north and west. Aside from increasing clouds and a slight chance for a sprinkle or light shower, the system will likely pass through without much impact. Highs on Saturday afternoon will be slightly cooler, topping out around 50 degrees.

Sunday will bring more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, with highs reaching the mid- to upper 50s in the afternoon.

Monday will mark the start of a pleasant first half of the week, with springlike temperatures and abundant sunshine. Highs on Monday afternoon will reach the mid-60s.

By Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s across the region, continuing into Wednesday.

Another cold front will approach from the north on Thursday, bringing increasing clouds and a slight chance for showers. Highs will remain near 70 degrees, with a slight cooldown expected by the end of the week.