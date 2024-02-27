Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY showers & heavy storms Wednesday
BALTIMORE— Scattered showers are likely into tonight. Heavier rain and thunderstorms have prompted an ALERT DAY for Wednesday.
Sunshine from early Tuesday morning quickly faded to clouds by midday. Scattered showers have arrived from the west and we'll be in and out of the showers throughout the evening and overnight hours. As a warm front continues to lift north, we'll see a mild night with low temperatures only in the middle 50s. In addition to scattered showers, we could also experience a few isolated to scattered thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected tonight.
The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY for Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The area will see rounds of rain throughout the morning hours with some breaks in-between rain bands. The sky will stay cloudy, but we'll also experience windy weather with winds out of the south at 10 to 25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH. Temperatures ahead of the cold front will spike into the middle to upper 60s Wednesday afternoon.
The heaviest batch of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday will cross the area between 2 PM and 8 PM. Pockets of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong to potentially damaging winds will be possible during this time. This will impact the afternoon and early evening commute with potential poor drainage flooding and isolated power outages. The heaviest of the rain should end before 8 PM.
Winds howl and temperatures plunge late Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Winds will continue to gust 35 to 45 MPH Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning as temperatures plunge into the upper 20s and lower 30s. In addition to the colder weather, a few scattered snow squalls and flurries will be possible early Thursday morning.
Thursday afternoon will continue to be breezy and cold, but with the return of sunshine, high temperatures should recover into the upper 40s. Friday looks nice with a blend of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 50s.
A meandering area of low pressure along with pieces of energy rotating through the northeastern United States will make for an unsettled weather pattern from the weekend into early next week. While no day looks like a washout, we do have the chance of showers Saturday through Tuesday. At least temperatures will be mild with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday through Tuesday.
for more features.