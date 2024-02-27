Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY showers & heavy storms Wednesday

BALTIMORE— Scattered showers are likely into tonight. Heavier rain and thunderstorms have prompted an ALERT DAY for Wednesday.

Sunshine from early Tuesday morning quickly faded to clouds by midday. Scattered showers have arrived from the west and we'll be in and out of the showers throughout the evening and overnight hours. As a warm front continues to lift north, we'll see a mild night with low temperatures only in the middle 50s. In addition to scattered showers, we could also experience a few isolated to scattered thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected tonight.

SCT'D SHOWERS & STORMS TONIGHT: A warm front lifting north overnight tonight will trigger scattered showers & thunderstorms. While the storms don't look to be severe, we could see some heavier downpours, flashes of lightning, & thunder. Low temps tonight in the 50s! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/0wuIiV6E11 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 27, 2024

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY for Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The area will see rounds of rain throughout the morning hours with some breaks in-between rain bands. The sky will stay cloudy, but we'll also experience windy weather with winds out of the south at 10 to 25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH. Temperatures ahead of the cold front will spike into the middle to upper 60s Wednesday afternoon.

WINDY WEDNESDAY: Strong wind gusts are expected Wednesday afternoon & night across the region. Some gusts during this period could exceed 40 mph at times. Be sure to secure loose objects that could get blown around. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/uBWUEHevG1 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) February 27, 2024

The heaviest batch of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday will cross the area between 2 PM and 8 PM. Pockets of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong to potentially damaging winds will be possible during this time. This will impact the afternoon and early evening commute with potential poor drainage flooding and isolated power outages. The heaviest of the rain should end before 8 PM.

FUTURE RAIN TIMELINE: Our models strongly agree that we'll see waves of showers & storms starting this evening and continuing on & off through Wednesday. Strongest & heaviest batch of showers & storms should move through Wednesday afternoon & early evening. Up to 1' of rain @WJZ pic.twitter.com/CtMQJUtEro — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 27, 2024

Winds howl and temperatures plunge late Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Winds will continue to gust 35 to 45 MPH Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning as temperatures plunge into the upper 20s and lower 30s. In addition to the colder weather, a few scattered snow squalls and flurries will be possible early Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will continue to be breezy and cold, but with the return of sunshine, high temperatures should recover into the upper 40s. Friday looks nice with a blend of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

A meandering area of low pressure along with pieces of energy rotating through the northeastern United States will make for an unsettled weather pattern from the weekend into early next week. While no day looks like a washout, we do have the chance of showers Saturday through Tuesday. At least temperatures will be mild with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday through Tuesday.