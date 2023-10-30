Maryland Weather: Plunging temps bring Halloween chill
BALTIMORE -- A huge temperature drop is in store to start our work week!
Our morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.
We'll manage to climb into the low to mid 70s by the early afternoon, just in time for a strong cold front to arrive.
That front may trigger some wet weather as it pushes across the state but much more attention grabbing will be the plummeting temperatures.
We will drop by about 20 degrees in just a few hours, dipping into the 50s by the evening commute.
Gusty winds will also be a factor. Expect northwest winds to pick up between 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
By Halloween morning, we're waking up to temperatures in the lower 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
High temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 50s. Expect a mix of sun & clouds during the day.
Trick-or-treat weather looks dry, but certainly chilly. Temperatures start off in the lower 50s around 5 PM, but fall into the mid to upper 40s by 8 PM.
At least the trick-or-treaters will not be dealing with any rain!
