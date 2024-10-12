Maryland Weather: Mild start enroute to a warm Saturday afternoon.

BALTIMORE - Our next few mornings are starting mild as we enjoy a Summerlike weekend. We're looking at plenty of sunshine both days. Our Saturday highs climb near 77°.

Saturday night will not be nearly as chilly with lows in the middle 50s with a mainly clear sky.

Sunday looks spectacular for Ravens tailgating and their home game against the Commanders. We'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds, breezy and warm weather with temperatures climbing to near 80°.

A strong cold front will cross the area Sunday night into early Monday with a few sprinkles and showers possible. These showers will be scattered and relatively light, so no soaking rains are expected.

Our weather is all about a fall chilly early to mid next week. Monday will be a windy day with a changeable sky. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 60s with winds gusting to over 30 mph.

The chilliest weather takes places Tuesday into Wednesday with highs only in the middle to upper 50s with blustery winds and some sunshine. Overnight lows will be quite chilly, too! Expect overnight temperatures in the upper 30s & lower 40s.

Milder temperatures return late next week with highs climbing back into the middle 60s Thursday and Friday. Plenty of sunshine continues, so our rain-free stretch will carry on! precipitation is 40%.

