Maryland Weather: Mild Friday before cooler temps this weekend

BALTIMORE — Temps that started around 50 in the morning will fall into the low 30s by Friday evening.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING PLANNER: Clouds will gradually clear out across the area with temps in the mid to upper 40s. WNW winds will be gusty at times over 20 mph adding a chill to the air. Expect temps to drop to around 30° overnight. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/sVvvgQLSjM — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 13, 2023

The weekend forecast looks dry, quiet and cooler across the region. Temperatures will start Saturday morning around 30° for most areas, topping out around 40 during the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

It will be chilly Saturday and Sunday night, with lows in the upper 20s for most areas. Highs Sunday afternoon under sunny skies will reach the mid-40s. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be sunny with highs around 50°.

A quick-moving storm system will bring overcast skies and a chance for light showers on Tuesday. Any rain that occurs will be very light, with coverage scattered across the area. Highs Tuesday will be mild, in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, dry and mild with highs in the upper 50s. The next storm arrives Thursday, with a better chance for widespread rain across the area.

Rain chances will last through Thursday night, with sunshine returning Friday. Temperatures will remain well above average through the rest of the week into next weekend, with highs mainly in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

There are strong indications that the rest of January will see unseasonably mild temperatures continue, with no significant chances for arctic air intrusions or wintry precipitation anytime soon.