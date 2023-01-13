Maryland Weather: Mild Friday before cooler air arrives

BALTIMORE - Off and on rain tapers off Friday morning, with a clear and mild day to follow.

A cold front will move through the region taking the rain with it, with clearing skies, cooler temps, and a gusty west wind through the afternoon.

Temps will start around 50 in the morning and fall into the low 30s by Friday evening.

Overnight we'll drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

This weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs returning to the 40s and more seasonable.

Lows at night will drop into the mid and upper 20s for Saturday night and Sunday night. Temperatures will rebound into the 50s for highs by early next week.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks nice with sunny skies and highs around 50.