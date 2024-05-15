Maryland Weather: Looking ahead to weekend rain

BALTIMORE -- Your Wednesday is shaping up to be very gray, with scattered showers throughout the day. Your out-the-door numbers are in the upper 50s and low 60s with some wet weather already around.

The rain will be off and on and should taper by tonight. Heavy cloud cover will keep temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Thursday looks mostly cloudy with a few beaks of sun possible. Temperatures take a step up from today, with highs in the low 70s.

We should stay dry for Black-eyed Susan Day on Friday with temps in the 70s. Clouds will increase through the day ahead of the next storm system which arrives Friday night.

Saturday is a different story. Unfortunately, rain is likely for Preakness Day. Expect a muddy track with chances for rain throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Showers are likely around post time on Saturday evening. High temperatures will take a hit from the rain and cloud cover, only making it into the mid-60s.

Rain chances will continue into Saturday night and Sunday morning before finally tapering off. High temperatures on Sunday will reach the low 70s,