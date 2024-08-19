Maryland Weather: Late day storms before a sunny stretch

Partly cloudy with more storms possible in the evening

Partly cloudy with more storms possible in the evening

Partly cloudy with more storms possible in the evening

BALTIMORE -- Today will be another very warm and humid day. Sunshine will give way to clouds during the day with highs climbing into the middle 80s. A strong cold front will cross the region during the afternoon and evening so expect isolated to widely scattered storms to develop between 3 PM and 9 PM. A few of the storms could become strong to severe. Areas along and east of I-95 are under a marginal risk for severe storms (level 1 out of 5). The stronger storms could have wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, brief downpours, and small hail. The greatest risk for widespread storms will be along and especially east of I-95 during the late afternoon and early evening.

A unseasonably cool airmass builds into the area Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday's high temperatures will stay in the middle 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds along with a gusty breeze.

Temperatures Tuesday night will drop into the lower 50s outside of the Baltimore Beltway and into the upper 50s downtown. Wednesday feature another day of early fall-like weather with highs in the middle to upper 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

A gradual warming trend begins Thursday as highs climb into the lower 80s. A large dome of high pressure will continue to protect our weather from late next week through next weekend. This means sunshine and beautiful weather if you have outdoor plans from Friday through next weekend, you're in good shape. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s next Saturday and to near 90° by next Sunday.

While it will grow hotter next weekend, the humidity won't be awful, making this upcoming round of heat managable for most of us.