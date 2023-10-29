Maryland Weather: Still mild but quite cold by Halloween

BALTIMORE -- After a full dose of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s, our Sunday is going to be a very different story. And by different we mean gray and much cooler.

Clouds have kicked all of our beautiful sunshine to the curb and showers will be around off and on. Perfect weather to be inside watching the Ravens!

After plenty of sunshine and a high of 85° for Saturday, today is going to be a very different story. Cloudy, a few showers and highs in the low 70s! Perfect football watching weather! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/LD9ASxwTjB — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 29, 2023

Saturday's high at BWI was 85°. We didn't quite make it to the previous record of 87° for the day. Today we'll likely stop in the low to mid 70s in the Baltimore Area, with southern parts of our state making it to 80°. Places to the north and west may stay in the 60s.

Temperatures on Monday will be in the low 70s by the early afternoon, just in time for a strong cold front to push through by the late afternoon and early evening.

Wet weather will be possible as the cooler air wedges in. Temperatures will respond accordingly and dip into the low 50s by the evening commute.

Gusty winds are also expected in the wake of the front.

Our Halloween forecast is shaping up to be more of a trick than treat!

Expect cloudy skies and highs only in the lower 50s. We're also keeping an eye out for the possibility of some showers as well.

So far, it looks like the best bet for that would be south & east of Baltimore during the evening and late night hours.

We know this is not the news you or your tick or treaters want to hear! We will keep you posted on any developments with this wet weather possibility.

Highs will be in the low 50s through Thursday with Wednesday feeling the chilliest thanks to persistent gusty winds.

Widespread frost and freeze conditions are likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expect overnight temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Thursday night's temperatures will be a repeat.

Our weather will start to warm-up for our first weekend in November. Highs should top out in the middle to upper 60s next Saturday and Sunday with partly sunny weather. We also turn the clocks back by one hour Sunday morning at 2 AM as we "fall back" for the switch back to Eastern Standard Time. The sunset next Sunday will be at 5:01 PM!