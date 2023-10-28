Maryland Weather: Last weekend of October still feels like Spring

BALTIMORE -- Very mild for weekend errands. We'll have mostly sunny skies and summer-like temperatures today. For the next day, temperatures will be almost twenty degrees above normal and again challenging a record (87° set in 1919). Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring limited showers to the region Monday. Conditions are expected to cool significantly by Halloween. Have a great June-tober weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 6 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.