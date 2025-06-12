Code Orange Air Quality alert issued in Maryland amid summer-like weather

Hottest temps of the season expected Sunday across Maryland

Summer weather is arriving a week ahead of schedule in Maryland, and it's bringing an air quality alert for parts of the Baltimore area.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the year so far for much of the Baltimore metro area.

Baltimore likely to hit 90 degrees

We have not officially hit 90° at BWI Thurgood Marshall so far, but today we likely will.

We are forecasting 93° as a high temperature. So even falling short by a few degrees places us near the mark.

Air quality alert in Baltimore

A Code Orange air quality alert is in effect for parts of the Baltimore area through 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

If you are sensitive to pollutants typical in heat and urban areas, be mindful and take precautions on Thursday afternoon.

This is not due to the Canadian wildfires, although, like recent days, the haze will be visible high above.

Humidity in Baltimore Thursday

Humidity remains low to moderate, so we will feel somewhat muggy.

Overall, we have the summer-like temperatures without the oppressive moisture that it usually accompanies.

Chance for rainy weekend

Clouds increase Friday ahead of shower and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and continuing through the weekend.

Father's Day is not a wash-out, but have back-up plans if you plan to be outside.

Shower chances may linger into next week.