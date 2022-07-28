Maryland Weather: Hot, sticky and potentially stormy Thursday

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore region has a hot, sticky and possibly stormy Thursday in store.

The high will be near 92, but the humidity it could feel in the upper 90s this afternoon. Despite the heat, you might be able to ditch the sunglasses as it will be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

The region could see scattered showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 8 p.m., which could produce damaging winds.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect for Southern Maryland from noon to 8 p.m., with heat index values will between 103 and 108 degrees.

It will remain cloudy Thursday night with a low around 74.

Friday we'll see a bit more sun, and a high near 89. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and likely that night, according to the National Weather Service.

This weekend we're unlikely to see rain until Sunday night, when there's a chance for showers.