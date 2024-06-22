Maryland weather: Hot and steamy with afternoon showers

BALTIMORE -- Another hot one on deck for our weekend start. Temperatures are already in the lower and middle 70s.

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the dangers today's heat poses to the population. The First Alert Weather Team has issued FAWDs through portions of next week. Please take heat precautions during this time.

Hot and humid for the next several hours of our Saturday.

Highs today reach into the upper 90s across the state today bringing with it concerns for heat safety. Heat advisories have been issued for the state along with air quality concerns.

Tonight, lows bottom out in the upper 70s. Another night of above average lows is expected.

Sunday, highs are near, if not at, 100.

The intense heat includes AFRAM. AFRAM is taking precautions this year due to heat safety concerns. Take advantage of their cooling amenities.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued through Monday with the addition of Wednesday for continued excessive heat. Heat indices are expected to climb as high as 110 for portions of the state.

For the weekend, heat safety is paramount as temperatures pass the lower 90s and are expected to range in the middle to upper 90s. This type of heat becomes dangerous to everyone, no matter age or sensitivities.

The latter half of the weekend will also bring the chance of storms back into our forecast for the metro.

Monday may bring a little relief due to a frontal system wanting to push through, but timing is everything with this. Temperatures, as of now, are still expected in the lower 90s for Monday afternoon.

We do not see much relief from the heat until late next week. Tuesday and Thursday look to be our best chances at a break from the intense heat.