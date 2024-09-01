Maryland Weather: Storms at the Beach Tonight

BALTIMORE - A warm front has pushed a flood of gulf moisture into our region. Showers and thunderstorms have developed to the south and along the coast. At the beach - expect isolated thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds overnight.

Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s hit the area Sunday with the warm front finally taking hold across the area. On the heels of this front, a cold front will bring dry Canadian area into the region this week. Overnight lows will dip to the mid 50s early Tuesday through Thursday. The kids may need that long shirt or light sweater at the bus stop.

The pattern is fairly stable until Thursday with overnight lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 70s, a refreshing fall forecast. Then, we expect another frontal system to develop Friday and Saturday bringing another chance for rain into the forecast going into next weekend.

In addition to the gloomy sky, we'll likely see a few waves of showers, possibly even a round of steadier rain from Friday night into Saturday. Stay tuned to the forecast as any changes to the speed or track of this area of low pressure could mean less or more rain. Either way, this area of low pressure should slowly drift away from our area next Sunday leading to drying conditions, cooler, weather, and the return of partial sunshine by later in the day.