Maryland Weather: Alert Day issued for week's end for bitterly cold temps, wintry weather

BALTIMORE - A gorgeous day is underway across Maryland but we have to consider it the calm before the storm.

Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days Thursday through Sunday for a multitude of impacts including wet weather, winter weather and brutal cold.

#WJZFirstAlert

Thurs & Friday could be tricky travel days. WJZ Alert Days in effect because of mainly wet weather but there's the potential for a brief wintry mix Thurs AM for areas W of I-95. Quick burst of snow showers possible Friday midday as rain clears out & temps crash. pic.twitter.com/5Qju4Bm1gc — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 20, 2022

Before that, we will enjoy dry conditions Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our afternoon will top out in the low 40s this afternoon, very much mirroring our Monday.

#WJZFirstAlert

The Arctic blast arrives on Friday leaving us with a bitterly cold holiday weekend! Wind chills near zero and below are expected Saturday and Sunday morning. We've issued WJZ Alert Days Thurs-Sun.#WJZAlertDay pic.twitter.com/eqzNfxllUk — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 20, 2022

Temps tonight will dip once again into the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.

Clouds will move in and take over through the day Wednesday with the storm system arriving early Thursday morning.

We issued the Alert Days Thursday through Sunday to give you a heads up that there will be weather that could impact you during crucial holiday travel days.

Thursday will mainly rain for the bulk of the state.

Areas just west of I-95 could see a quick wintry mix in the morning with significant snow and ice for far western Maryland through the day.

Garrett and Allegany counties are under a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. where 4 to 6 inches of snow and a quarter inch of ice are expected.

A good soaking is in store through the day for Central and Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

Friday morning is when the much-anticipated arctic front arrives.

That will mainly mean rain for the Baltimore area but a brief period of snow is possible as temperatures crash by mid-morning into the early afternoon for areas north of Baltimore.

It looks like just wet weather for Baltimore City.

We're also watching for the possibility of a rapid freeze across the state.

After rain, Thursday into Friday, any roads and sidewalks that are still wet have the potential to freeze over Friday afternoon into Friday night when temperatures quickly tumble into the 20s.

Christmas Eve and Christmas will see bitter cold and strong winds leading to brutally low wind chills.

Expect it to feel like the single digits or even below zero on both Saturday and Sunday mornings.