Maryland Weather: Helene brings tropical feel to Maryland

BALTIMORE-- Tropical feel for your Friday. Patchy fog during the morning and late evening commutes is directly related to the moisture from Helene. We become breezy with periods of rain.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY: Minor coastal flooding is likely in some areas at high tide through Friday 8 PM. Less than 1 foot of water above dry ground is expected at high tide. The coastal flood advisory includes southeastern Harford County, Baltimore City, southeastern Baltimore and all of Anne Arundel counties.

COASTAL FLOOD WATCH: Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel County continuing through 6 AM Saturday. Moderate flooding is possible during the early morning high tides Friday and Saturday morning with up to 2 feet of water above dry ground. The afternoon high tides don't look as severe with up to 1 foot of water above dry ground forecast.

Our Purple Friday is cloudy, muggy, and breezy. We'll see waves of light to moderate rain throughout the course of the day. While the day isn't a complete washout, many hours of the day will be wet. This rain is on the northern edge of "Helene". Helene made landfall on Florida's big bend Thursday night as a dangerous and historic Category 4 hurricane. While we will see rounds of light to steady rain, we will not see any direct or severe impacts from "Helene" as the storm will stay safely to our southwest. Winds will pickup on our far western edge in Garret and Extreme Western Allegany counties.

WIND ADVISORY: Wind Advisory will be in effect until 11 PM Friday. East winds 15 - 25 MPH with gusts to 50 MPH are expected. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages could result.

The weekend forecast is improving for Saturday. After a leftover shower from Friday night's rain, the day turns out mostly cloudy and much warmer. With tropical humidity and warm temperatures, it will feel like summer with highs in the lower 80s. Saturday is the better half of the weekend for outdoor activities.

A separate weather maker, an upper level low, will slowly drift in our direction late Saturday night and meander across our area through Wednesday morning. Expect rounds of showers and steady rain from time to time beginning late Saturday night and continuing in waves through Wednesday morning. We'll have a cool easterly wind, which will keep temperatures in the upper 60s. If you're headed to tailgating or the Ravens Sunday night football game, you'll want to bring a jacket and poncho. Wet weather appears likely with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

A strong cold front will cross our area Wednesday bringing our last batch of showers to the area. By later in the day, skies clear and the humidity plunges. Thursday looks exceptional with abundant sunshine, low humidity, a fresh breeze, and highs in the lower 70s.

