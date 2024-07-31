Maryland Weather: ALERT DAYS for extreme heat Thursday & Friday

BALTIMORE -- Heat & humidity have arrived across the state of Maryland. The heat wave will grow intense Thursday and Friday.

Sunshine, heat, and humidity allowed temperatures to soar into the lower to middle 90s Wednesday afternoon. Feels like temperatures reached 100° or even higher in some areas. The heat will continue into this evening with temperatures in the 80s & lower 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible through 9 PM, but most places will stay rain-free.

Our weather tonight stays quiet, warm, and muggy with low temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday will feature the worst of the heat and humidity in this upcoming heat wave. For this reason, the WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued ALERT DAYS for Thursday and Friday for extreme heat and humidity.

High temperatures on Thursday will surge into the upper 90s. Factor in the high levels of humidity, and feels like temperatures will top out around 105°. Some places along the eastern shore will feel higher than 105° Thursday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening, but most neighborhoods will once again stay dry.

Tropical air will keep our low temperatures in the middle to upper 70s in most neighborhoods Thursday night. Urban areas will experience lows near 80°.

Friday will be another day of extreme heat and especially humidity. Highs on Friday will top out in the middle 90s, but with the very high levels of humidity, the feels like temperature will feel like 105° or higher. In addition to extreme heat on Friday, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible later in the afternoon and evening.

The upcoming weekend looks steamy and at times stormy. Expect high levels of humidity with random rounds of thunderstorms possible at just about anytime. The greatest chance of widespread thunderstorm activity will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Any storm could contain torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Anyone attending Artscape from Friday through Sunday should stay weather aware. Keep hydrated throughout the heat, but also be aware of possible strong storms. The good news is the weather won't be raining the entire time, so there should be plenty of dry moments.

The heat will continue through early next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out in the lower to middle 90s. The good news is the tough heat will likely break mid to late next week.