Maryland Weather: Turns hot, but humidity low through Friday

BALTIMORE -- High pressure will keep our weather quiet. Hotter temperatures return Thursday and Friday, but humidity stays low.

We got to enjoy another day of beautiful, dry, and pleasant weather. High temperatures continues to dominate our weather pattern keeping the weather quiet and comfortable. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine through the evening hours. Temperatures will ease into the lower 80s by 8 PM.

Under a starlit sky tonight, temperatures will turn comfortably cool.. Expect lows in the lower 60s outside of the Baltimore Beltway to the mid to upper 60s in the more urbanized areas inside of the Beltway.

Thursday turns to be another nice day, but the temperatures will start to turn hotter. Highs on Thursday will touch 90° in some areas. Luckily, the humidity levels stay relatively low, especially during the afternoon hours. Friday will be similar to Thursday. We'll start off with some humidity in the morning, but the humidity levels mix out a bit late morning into the afternoon. Once again, high temperatures will be climbing to near 90°.

A warm front will approach the area on Friday. Its arrival looks later in the day and at night. This is when we could see our first batch of showers across the area, especially Friday night. In addition to scattered showers, patchy areas of fog may develop Friday night into Saturday morning.

The weekend looks seasonably hot and very muggy with scattered rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The greatest risk for showers and storms will be during the day Saturday into Saturday evening. Some of these storms may have torrential downpours given how high the humidity will be across the area. Any storm will be capable of blinding downpours and the potential of small stream and urban flooding. Widespread flooding or severe weather is not expected.

The Falcons @ Ravens preseason game Saturday may be impacted by showers and storms, so please stay tuned for updates as storms are possible throughout the game. The kickoff for this preseason game is at noon on Saturday at M & T Bank Stadium.

More scattered showers & storms are possible Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon. The storms may be a little less numerous in coverage, but we still have the opportunity to get wet. Given the high humidity levels, any storm will be capable of drenching downpours.

Crisp, low humidity air returns Tuesday and lingers into next Wednesday providing us another stretch of amazing weather.