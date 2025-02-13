Maryland Weather: Strong wind gusts will push out fog & showers

BALTIMORE-- Widespread fog and scattered showers will end by midday. Expect afternoon wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for Kent, Queen Anne's, Caroline, and Talbot counties along the eastern shore for visibility near 0 miles at times. Please use extreme caution traveling in this area through lunchtime.

Widespread dense fog along with patchy drizzle and scattered showers have been problematic for travel this morning. The dense fog will gradually lift as a cold front crosses the area during the midday hours. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest later this afternoon while strengthening. Expect 35 to 45 mph gusts from mid-afternoon into the evening hours along with gradual clearing. High temperatures will reach the lower 50s before sharply dropping later this evening.

Winds will remain gusty through the first part of tonight with some gusts reaching 40 mph at times. The stronger gusts will subside after midnight. Under a mainly clear sky, overnight lows will fall into the middle to upper 20s with wind-chills in the lower 20s and upper teens.

Cold & Quiet Valentine's Day

Friday is Valentine's Day and will be one of our nicest weather days over the next week. We will enjoy a generous amount of sunshine, but winter cold will be back. Highs will top out in the upper 30s with a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. Wind-chills will range from the lower 20s during the morning commute to the lower 30s by the evening commute.

If you have plans for Valentine's Day evening and night, we're expecting cold, but quiet weather. Dress warmly, but you won't encounter any disruptions from the weather.

Weekend Storm: Wintry Mix Changes to Heavy Rain and Wind

A large and slow-moving storm system will arrive Saturday and won't exit until late Sunday. This storm will bring a variety of weather and impacts to our area starting late Saturday morning and continuing through Sunday evening.

High pressure across Canada that delivered us cold air Friday and Friday night will be slow to move east. This means that Saturday will start cold with temperatures starting off in the upper 20s. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will be approaching from the southwest.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued possible Alert Days for Saturday and Sunday for a wintry mix changing to heavy rain and wind causing possible travel impacts, delays, and disruptions.

Wintry Mix: The storm will spread a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain into our area late Saturday morning or early Saturday afternoon. With temperatures near or below 32°, some slippery travel is possible for several hours, especially on untreated and elevated surfaces. Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening.

Change to Rain: With the storm track to our west, it will bring warmer air and change any wintry mix over to plan rain by Saturday evening across all of our neighborhoods. Temperatures will continue to climb into the 40s overnight Saturday into early Sunday. Along with the rising temperatures, periods of rain, heavy at times, will slow travel Saturday evening and night. Rainfall totals by early Sunday morning may reach 0.75" to 1.50".

Milder with Rain & Wind: Sunday will be rainy, windy, and turning much milder as the storm system to our west continues to strengthen while approaching our area. Expect a few rounds of steady to heavier rain throughout the day into the early evening hours before ending. An additional 0.50" to 0.75" of rain will be possible.

Possible Flooding: With the ground saturated from recent storms, continuous snow melt, along with additional rounds of rain occurring, pockets of flooding are possible Sunday. This is especially true along and near small streams and in poor drainage areas.

Strong Wind Gusts: Winds will be gusty Sunday afternoon out of the south and west. Sustained winds of 20 mph out of the southwest can be expected through late afternoon with occasional gusts 30 to 40 mph. Once the cold front crosses the area early Sunday evening, winds will veer out of the northwest at 20 to 25 mph gusting 40 to 45 mph. This may cause some tree limbs and branches to snap. Some isolated power outages are possible Sunday evening into Sunday night.

Plunging Temperatures: Temperatures will quickly fall into the middle to upper 20s Sunday night into early Monday morning. With winds still gusting 30 to 40 mph, wind-chills will feel bitter cold in the teens & low 20s.

Winter Cold Returns Next Week

Another batch of arctic air will return to the area after our recent break from the extreme cold. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 30s with a gusty breeze at 20 to 30 mph. We will enjoy two days of back-to-back sunshine, but the air will remain numbing despite all of the sunshine. Overnight lows will fall into the teens.

Snow Potential Wednesday into Thursday

A large piece of the Polar Vortex will be dropping into the central United States next week. Combine extremely cold air from Canada with an active southern jet stream filled with moisture, and there is growing potential for a significant winter storm for parts of the eastern United States.

Right now it's too early to determine the exact timing, path, and strength of the storm, but there is the chance of at least some snow Wednesday into Thursday. The exact track and intensity of the storm will determine how much potential snow and/or ice we receive. Stay tuned to WJZ-TV as our weather team should start to get a better handle on any potential winter weather, timing, and potential impacts by early next week.