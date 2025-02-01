Maryland Weather: Cloudy & Cooler Sunday

A series of fast moving systems will bring rapid changes to the forecast this week

BALTIMORE-- A series of fast moving systems will bring rapid changes to the forecast this week. After a cold, damp, gray day Sunday, expect warmer temperatures and a little bit of sunshine Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday has a chilly easterly wind off the bay along with a thick overcast bringing us a chilly and raw feeling to the day. Highs Sunday afternoon only will top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday features a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 50s to around 60°. While the temperatures will be inviting, it's only a temporary spring-like feel.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler, though dry conditions will persist with more sunshine. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s, which is about five degrees above seasonal averages for this time of year. However, changes will begin to develop by Tuesday evening as clouds increase ahead of the next storm system.

Rain chances return on Wednesday as a new system moves in from the west. At this time, the rain looks to arrive later in the afternoon and continue through Wednesday night, Thursday, and possibly into Friday morning. With thick cloud cover and rain in place, high temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to reach the lower 40s, making for a chilly and damp day.

Thursday, rain showers will remain in the forecast, keeping conditions unsettled.

As the rain exits by Friday, another shot of cooler air will arrive. High temperatures will drop back into the upper 40s to close out the week, reinforcing the cooler pattern as we head toward the following weekend.

