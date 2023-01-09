Maryland Weather: Gray, chilly start to Monday
BALTIMORE -- It's a gray, damp and chilly start to Monday morning, with showers ahead of sunrise.
The Baltimore area will see temperatures start in the upper 30s and reach the mid-40s by the afternoon. It's a mostly sunny but chilly start to the week.
Mainly dry weather is in the forecast through mid-week.
There will be periods of sunshine, but clouds will likely remain persistent through the week as upper-level disturbances pass over the area.
Temperatures stay seasonably average for the next several days with only a day of possible showers midweek. Highs will top out near 50 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The next disturbance approaches the area Wednesday with a chance of showers, mainly across Western Maryland during the evening hours.
