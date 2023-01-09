Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Gray, chilly start to Monday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Monday morning forecast
Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Monday morning forecast 02:10

BALTIMORE -- It's a gray, damp and chilly start to Monday morning, with showers ahead of sunrise. 

The Baltimore area will see temperatures start in the upper 30s and reach the mid-40s by the afternoon. It's a mostly sunny but chilly start to the week.

Mainly dry weather is in the forecast through mid-week. 

There will be periods of sunshine, but clouds will likely remain persistent through the week as upper-level disturbances pass over the area. 

Temperatures stay seasonably average for the next several days with only a day of possible showers midweek. Highs will top out near 50 on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

The next disturbance approaches the area Wednesday with a chance of showers, mainly across Western Maryland during the evening hours.

