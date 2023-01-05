Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Gray and warm Thursday

BALTIMORE -- It's another January day with springlike temperatures, but a cooldown is on the way. 

There's a chance for some rain today, but temperatures will peak in the 60s again this afternoon. 

Temperatures will trend cooler heading into Friday and the weekend, with highs in the 40s. 

Currently, it looks dry through at least Saturday night. Another storm system will move through the area Sunday.

During that time, the number of clouds will increase and there will be a chance for a few showers to surface too. 

These rain chances will likely linger into early Monday. Temperatures will remain in the 40s for highs for the rest of the week into the weekend. 

January 5, 2023

