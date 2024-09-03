Maryland Weather: Fall-like stretch, turns wet Friday & Saturday

BALTIMORE - Beautiful weather with an early fall feel lasts into Thursday. Turning wet Friday evening into most of Saturday.

High temperatures reached the middle 70s Tuesday afternoon with a refreshing breeze out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

We are right in the middle of a spectacular stretch of weather with Canadian high pressure in control for the next few days. This will keep our sky mainly clear through tonight. Temperatures will ease into the upper 60s by 8 PM. If you're headed to the Orioles game this evening at Camden Yards expect first pitch temperature in the lower 70s with temperatures falling into the mid 60s by the 9th inning.

Overnight tonight with a mainly clear sky we'll see low temperatures falling into the upper 40s to lower 50s in many of the distant suburbs. Suburbs closer to the Baltimore Beltway will see lows in the lower to middle 50s. High clouds will begin to increase from the west during the overnight hours, but even with the additional high clouds, we're still expecting a seasonably cool night.

Wednesday looks nice and comfortable. Sunshine will be filtered through high clouds, but overall the day is another weather winner. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s with continued low humidity.

As the position of our large and expansive area of high pressure shifts east, winds will start to veer out of the southeast bringing in some low to mid level clouds Thursday. This will be especially true the second half of the day. Highs will approach 80°. Patchy areas of fog are possible Thursday night as moisture continues to increase. This fog may linger into the Friday morning commute.

Our next chance of wet weather returns Friday afternoon and evening as a continued east to southeast wind brings in moisture off the Atlantic. We're looking at a mostly cloudy Friday with patchy areas of drizzle, sprinkles, and showers developing during the afternoon and evening hours. While the rain doesn't look heavy, it will be enough to warrant an umbrella at times. Highs on Friday will reach the lower 80s before the gloomy weather begins.

More on and off showery weather is possible through Saturday morning with a continued onshore flow with a stalled frontal boundary just offshore. A break in the showers is possible midday Saturday before a secondary batch of showers and storms returns late Saturday and Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 70s.

A strong cold front will approach the region Saturday evening bringing our final batch of showers and storms to the region. Some gusty winds are possible with some of the showers & storms. An early look at rainfall amounts suggest the region will get between 0.25" and 0.75" of rain.

Breezy, bright, and low humidity weather return Sunday giving the day another fall feel. Expect a deep blue sky with highs in the middle 70s with a refreshing breeze out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Beautiful weather continues into the early and middle part of next week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with sunshine and low humidity. A gorgeous pattern!