Maryland Weather: Gloomy and wet through Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Gloomy weather continues with drizzle and scattered showers. Coastal flooding will be a problem during high tides.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING continues for Anne Arundel county through 4 AM Wednesday. MINOR TO MODERATE flooding continues at the times of high tide. Coastal flooding may continue through late week.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Baltimore City, southeastern Baltimore & Harford counties along with all of our eastern shore counties through early Wednesday morning. Up to 1 foot of Bay water above dry ground is possible at the times of high tide between now and Wednesday morning.

A few showers are scooting through this morning and most of the day should feature abundant cloud cover and just some drizzle or very light rain. That means the afternoon and evening commute may feature wet roads. Highs today will only reach the upper 60s with an easterly wind.

More showers are likely late tonight into Wednesday as a warm front approaches the area. The mugginess in the air will be on the rise. As the warm front passes to our north and we're out ahead of the cold front, more scattered showers and even a few gusty thunderstorms will be possible. A few of the storms may contain some small hail. Severe weather is not expected. Highs on Wednesday will reach the middle 70s. We could see an additional 0.25" to 0.50" of rain.

A cold front crosses the area Thursday into Friday with some scattered showers & storms. Highs approach near 80° on Thursday with some breaks in-between the showers. As the cold front sinks south of the area Friday we could see a leftover shower or two. Highs will reach the upper 70s with winds backing out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

We'll need to keep our eyes on a developing tropical system across the Gulf Coast this week. The future path of this storm will determine any possible impacts to Maryland. Stay tuned.

There is the chance a piece of the remnants of "Helene" will break off an impact us Saturday with a few showers. High pressure will continue to help push the showers south Saturday night into Sunday providing a nicer second half of the weekend.