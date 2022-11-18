Maryland Weather: Frigid Purple Friday, freezing temps overnight

BALTIMORE-- It will be a sunny, yet chilly Purple Friday before freezing temperatures overnight.

We'll be maintaining the 40s for highs this afternoon with a cold west wind still kicking in.

Sunshine with a few clouds will continue for the majority of the state with snow showers to the north and to the west of the state. Garrett County and its very western towns could see some snow through the afternoon and early evening hours.

Lows tonight will range in the 20s and 30s under partly clear to mostly clear skies.

The 4 Ps come into play tonight- Pipes (especially) People Pets and Plants. Check on all before headed to bed, it's going to be another cold one tonight! #MDwx #FirstAlert #WJZ pic.twitter.com/TncQImG7TJ — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 18, 2022

It looks like we will continue in the 40s until next week when the 50s will move back in for a brief stint.

With all of this over the next 7 days, it does look like our forecast is primarily dry.

While temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 40s, it won't feel that way due to breezy west winds. Expect it to feel like the upper 30s at the warm point today.

The colder air is hanging around and temperatures will continue to drop through the weekend, making it a bone-chillingly cold Ravens game on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

