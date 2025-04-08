Freezing temperatures expected overnight; Rain returns late week

Freezing temperatures are expected across the area overnight, with lows dipping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A freeze warning is in effect for most of the state, except for far western Maryland.

Skies will be mostly clear, with a gusty northwest wind this evening reaching over 30 mph. Winds are expected to relax later tonight and into early Wednesday morning. However, there will still be enough breeze Wednesday morning to produce wind chills, making it feel like the low to mid-20s across the region.

High temperatures will rebound into the mid-50s Wednesday afternoon under sunny skies and lighter winds.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night, with rain chances returning Thursday and Friday. Steady light to moderate rain is expected throughout the day Friday, with temperatures climbing to near 60 degrees by the afternoon. Up to an inch of rain is possible by late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Rain chances will linger into Saturday morning before tapering off. Sunshine returns Sunday, with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures will climb into the 70s Monday and Tuesday ahead of the next cold front, which is expected to arrive late Tuesday and bring highs back down into the 60s by Wednesday.