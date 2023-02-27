First Alert Forecast: Wet weather arrives later today

BALTIMORE -- A warm front will lift through the region this afternoon bringing with it a chance for rain that will last through tonight and early Tuesday.

Dry weather will return for Tuesday and Wednesday with reasonable high temperatures around 60. Clouds will increase later Wednesday with slight rain chances returning on Thursday. Temperatures will be warmer Thursday afternoon in the mid 60s.

The next best chance for soaking rain will come Friday as another strong storm system moves into the region. These rain chances will last through Friday night but will move out by Saturday morning.

This weekend looks decent overall, with cooler temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will still be above average, mainly around 50 for highs with lows in the mid 30s.