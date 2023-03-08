First Alert Forecast: Sunny & windy again Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Our Wednesday is starting off chilly and blustery!

Out the door temps are in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s under mostly clear skies.

It's a chilly and blustery start to our Wednesday! Bundle up before you head out but also grab the sunglasses. Beautiful blue skies are in store!#WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/Jnd4nS1wXx — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) March 8, 2023

Northwest winds will continue to gust at 20-30 mph but the wind won't be as wild as what we had Tuesday night.

The sunshine will be in full force today and Wednesday with highs hitting the low 50s.

Friday will start off gray as storm system head in our direction.

Rain arrives Friday afternoon and will continue through Friday night.

The good news is the storm will move out quickly Saturday morning leaving us dry for the rest of the weekend.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy on Saturday with a few more breaks of sun in store on Sunday.