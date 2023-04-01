First Alert Forecast: Tornado watch on Eastern Shore until 10 p.m.

BALTIMORE -- A *SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING* is in effect for Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne's counties until 7:45 p.m. and a *TORNADO WATCH* has been issued for Eastern Shore counties until 10 p.m. Severe thunderstorms will be possible with a cold front as it moves through the region this evening. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, although a few isolated tornadoes are possible mainly in the more favorable environment on the Eastern Shore.

Strongest storms are now shifting south of Baltimore and I-95 and are concentrated on the Eastern Shore in Kent and Queen Anne’s County. These storms will still be capable of hail and damaging winds as they move east. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/eMHf93775F — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) April 1, 2023

Strong wind gusts are expected across the area through this evening, with some gusts exceeding 50 mph in many locations. Be sure to secure any loose objects that could get blown around in the strong winds. A high wind warning remains in effect for most of the area through late tonight. After 5pm, wind gusts of 45-55 mph will be common with some isolated 60 mph gusts possible. A wind advisory is in effect for the Eastern Shore through early Sunday.

As a cold front moves to the area this evening, there will be a chance for thunderstorms along the front. The best chance for these storms will be mainly east of I-95, in particular our Eastern Shore counties. There's a low threat that some of these storms could be strong, but the greater severe threat will be north and east of Maryland.

Temperatures will turn cooler tonight with lows in the 40s. Sunshine will return on Sunday and it will still be breezy, for the first part of the day. High temperatures will reach the mid and upper 50s. Expect more sunshine for Monday with highs in the low 70s, and a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Rain chances will return to the area by mid-week with a few scattered showers and possibly a storm or two on Wednesday. Slight rain chances will continue Thursday with a return to cooler weather late this week. High temperatures will be back in the 70s on Thursday, but will cool back to the 50s for highs Friday into the upcoming weekend.

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind during the strong winds: