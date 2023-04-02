First Alert Forecast: Damaging winds ease toward Sunday AM

BALTIMORE -- Powerful thunderstorms earlier this evening that prompted tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings across Maryland have moved out to sea. Damaging wind gusts not related to thunderstorms will now be the main issue through the early overnight hours.

As of 10:30 p.m., 553 power outages affecting 27,770 BGE customers had been reported across the Baltimore area. The strong winds also led to a few bridge closures. The Bay Bridge and Key Bridge were initially closed but towards the end of the night, only the Bay Bridge remained closed while the Key Bridge reopened. The Nice/Middleton Bridge and Harlem bridge are under limited wind restrictions. Additionally, the Tydings Bridge is under a wind warning, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

BRIDGE💨STATUS: Bay Bridge remains CLOSED. Key Bridge has reopened and is under limited wind restrictions. Nice/Middleton and Hatem Bridges also under limited wind restrictions. Tydings Bridge under Wind Warnings. Policy detailed here https://t.co/UuSaI93qps #mdwx — MDTA (@TheMDTA) April 2, 2023

Damaging wind gusts up to 60mph are possible through 2 a.m. Sunday. Near 60mph wind gusts have already been observed across northern Virginia and western Maryland. This surge of damaging winds will continue to move through our area now through the early overnight hours. Be prepared for possible power outages along with local road closures from possible falling tree limbs & branches and flying debris.

Turning much colder overnight. With gusty winds and clearing skies, temperatures will plummet into the 30s & 40s. With the howling winds, the air will feel even colder. Make sure to dress warmly if headed out. Sunday will be a bright, breezy, and cool day with highs in the upper 50s. Expect more sunshine for Monday with highs in the low 70s, and a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Rain chances are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Showers are possible Wednesday morning as a warm front lifts through the area. This will allow temperatures to reach near 80 Wednesday afternoon. A strong cold front will bring showers & possible thunderstorms Thursday. We'll continue to finetune this forecast as the O's opener is Thursday afternoon.

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind during the strong winds: