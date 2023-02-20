Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Near record highs possible Thursday

By Derek Beasley

/ CBS Baltimore

Marty Bass has your Monday afternoon forecast
Marty Bass has your Monday afternoon forecast 02:00

BALTIMORE - Its turning out to be a  warm start to the week with unseasonably mild temperatures returning to the area for Monday. 

Tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s across the area. Highs Tuesday will reach the low 60s, ahead of a cold front 

that will bring more clouds to the area throughout the day and a slight chance for a few showers. Cooler weather will return temporarily 

Tuesday night and Wednesday. Chances for rain will return to the area on Wednesday as a warm front lifts through the region. Highs 

will reach the 40s.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday, where temperatures will reach near record levels across the area. Highs in the mid to 

upper 70s are possible with partly to mostly cloudy skies. These temperatures will be 30° above average. 

Cooler weather will return Friday with more rain chances expected for the weekend, especially on Sunday. It will be colder Saturday 

with highs in the 30s and 40s with a rebound back to the upper 50s by Sunday. 

First published on February 20, 2023 / 5:09 AM

