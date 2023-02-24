First Alert Forecast: Light snow possible Saturday

BALTIMORE - Temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s and 30s across the area as colder air filters in behind a cold front that moved through the area early Friday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected Saturday as a weak disturbance moves toward the region. Temperatures will be around or just above freezing, but will be cold enough that once the dry air in the low levels of the atmosphere moistens, we will see a chance for some light snow. The timeframe for this light snow will be mid to late morning through early afternoon.

A dusting of snow will be possible, especially for areas south of Route 50 through southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore. Portions of western Maryland will also have a chance for accumulating light snow. Travel problems are not expected and the snow will likely melt by later in the afternoon.

Warmer weather returns Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Rain chances return late Monday into Tuesday with another storm system. The pattern will remain quite active through the end of the week with a stronger storm system approaching the area by Thursday into Friday. Details are still uncertain at this point, but rain & gusty winds will be possible along with a chance for some wintry weather in western and portions of central Maryland depending on the storm track.

Colder weather will filter back in for next weekend behind the storm system. Temperatures overall will remain above average through net week with the coolest day occurring Monday. There will be a pair of days near 60° through mid-week before cooling back to around 50° for highs heading into next weekend.