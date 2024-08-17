Maryland Weather: Alert Day through Sunday for severe storms

BALTIMORE -- A WJZ First Alert Weather Day continues through Sunday evening for the potential of a few rounds of strong to severe storms.

Widespread clouds on this Saturday kept high temperatures in the lower 80s across most of central and eastern Maryland. Scattered thunderstorms will be moving in from the west into this evening. Any storm has the capability to produce torrential downpours, localized flash flooding, and strong gusty winds. While widespread severe weather is not likely, one or two of the storms could contain damaging winds that could knock down some trees and snap tree branches.

Expect mainly dry, muggy weather during the overnight with lows in the lower 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. Patchy areas of fog may form in areas that get storms this evening.

Sunday looks like an active severe weather day with a much greater risk for severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours. The morning will feature a mixture of sunshine & clouds. Temperatures will quickly climb into the lower to middle 80s by early afternoon. After 2 PM scattered strong to severe storms will develop. The storms will merge into a few clusters or lines of severe storms with damaging winds and flash flooding being the greatest threats from storms. Please stay weather aware on Sunday and have a few ways to get warnings.

Any severe storms should end before 10 PM Sunday. Sunday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

The slow moving cold front responsible for these storms will finally cross the area on Monday. This front will bring additional isolated to scattered showers & storms. Thankfully the storms on Monday are not expected to be severe.

A refreshing and almost fall-like feel will arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. We'll see a blend of clouds & sunshine. Afternoon highs will be will below average in the middle to upper 70s. Early morning temperatures will be down into the 50s for most areas!

High pressure owns this forecast through the start of next weekend. This means sunshine continues Thursday through Saturday with a gradual warming trend. Highs on Thursday will top out near 80 and then highs will climb into the upper 80s by the start of next weekend. A return to a typical August feel!