Maryland Weather: Spring tease for the rest of this week

BALTIMORE-- We'll see a mix of clouds & sun over the next few days with highs in the 70s. Expect much colder weather next week.

After a stunning and spring-like Tuesday, we'll see pleasant weather continue into the evening hours. Temperatures that reached the 70s earlier this afternoon will gradually fall into the 50s. We'll see a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky.

Our sky overnight should stay mostly clear and we'll see temperatures cool off into the 40s. You'll need a heavier jacket later tonight and early Wednesday morning across the area.

Wednesday will be an absolute beauty across the state. We'll get to enjoy another day of spring-like temperatures during the afternoon hours. Sunshine will be filtered by high clouds. Highs across the state will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We'll see a breeze out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday will be our warmest day with high temperatures returning into the lower to middle 70s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. A few showers will approach the area Thursday evening and night, but most should weaken before they reach our area. We will see some additional clouds move into the area, especially Thursday evening and night.

A cold front will approach the area on Friday bringing us a chance of showers. We'll see warm weather before the passage of this front with highs up into the middle 70s. Showers along the cold front will arrive during the afternoon and evening hours. Cooler weather will arrive Friday night.

The upcoming weekend will be cooler, but still comfortable. Expect highs in the middle 60s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is the pick of the weekend with dry weather expected. A few showers are possible Sunday.

Don't be fooled by this extended stretch of spring-like temperatures, we still have some more cold to endure. The next round of much colder temperatures arrives late Monday through Tuesday. Low temperatures will drop back down into the 20s with a hard freeze Monday night and Tuesday night. Tuesday's highs won't leave the 40s.

Milder temperatures will return to the area late next week.