Maryland Weather: Turns showery Sunday, arctic blast Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Cold and quiet tonight. Showers return Sunday afternoon and night followed by an arctic blast arriving Monday night.

We experienced our coldest day of the season yet Saturday with a high temperature of 43 degrees at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. After a cold day, we'll stay cold tonight with increasing clouds. Expect low temperatures to drop into the upper 20s & lower 30s across the state.

Sunday starts out quiet and cold with thickening clouds. Sunday morning will be the best travel period of the day for area roadways as the weather stays dry. A developing area of low pressure to our east combined with an approaching cold front from the west will help spawn showers These showers will impact us Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. While the rain doesn't look heavy, it will be enough to bring damp roads and reduced visibility. This combined with the heavy volume expected with people returning home from the Thanksgiving holiday, means road conditions could be rather slow and congested.

Showers will end before sunrise Monday. Monday turns out to be a windy day with a mostly sunny sky. Winds Monday will be out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. High temperatures make it to near 50 degrees, but then fall later in the day as colder air arrives behind an arctic cold front.

The most numbing air will arrive Monday night and continue through early Wednesday morning. This upcoming cold airmass will be the coldest of the season yet and it will come packaged with frigid winds. Wind-chills Monday night will fall into the upper teens, even in Baltimore. Wind-chills across the mountains of western Maryland will bottom out in the low single digits. Please bring all pets inside Monday before the cold arrives Monday night.

Tuesday will feel like the middle of winter with biting cold winds out of the northwest 15 to 20 mph and gusting 30 to 35 mph. High temperatures may never leave the upper 30s, but wind-chills will stay in the 20s to near 30 all day long. It's not even out of the question we see a flurry or two. The best chance for a passing snow squall would be across the higher elevations of western Maryland.

Expect very cold weather Tuesday night with a mainly clear sky, low temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 20s.

Cold temperatures continue Wednesday with the most numbing wind-chills during the morning hours. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s with a mix of sunshine & clouds.

Temperatures rebound back into the 50s Thursday and Friday with partly to mostly sunny weather. Clouds will begin to thicken Friday afternoon out ahead of our next chance of showers Friday night into Saturday morning. Next Saturday is looking very mild with highs in the upper 50s.