Maryland Weather: Quiet Monday, turning stormy Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Expect a frosty start Monday, but a pleasant and quiet afternoon. Weather turns stormy Tuesday into Tuesday night.

With a clear sky and light winds, temperatures will quickly tumble tonight into the lower 30s.

Expect widespread frosty conditions by early Monday morning. After early morning frost Monday, we'll see increasing high clouds filtering out the sun.

Despite the clouds, Monday looks like a comfortably cool and quiet day. Expect great road conditions with the dry and quiet weather.

A powerful storm will be moving across the country over the next few days. We'll see the arrival of this storm during the day Tuesday.

The storm's arrival time depends on where you are located across the state.

A mix of ice and sleet is possible as early as Tuesday morning across extreme western Maryland in the mountains.

Across the lower elevations of western Maryland, rain will develop during the morning hours Tuesday. Meanwhile, closer to home, dry and cloudy weather is in the forecast Tuesday morning for Baltimore, nearby areas over to the Eastern Shore and beaches.

The brunt of Tuesday's storm for areas in and around Baltimore will take place Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night.

Expect rain to break out as early as midday to early afternoon Tuesday. The rain will become heavy and windswept late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

There is even the chance of a few thunderstorms Tuesday evening, especially south and east of Baltimore. Winds may gust as high as 30 to 35 MPH Tuesday evening during the height of the storm.

A widespread 1" to 2" of rain is likely before the rain ends before sunrise Wednesday. Despite the rain falling during a big travel period, the rain is much welcome with moderate drought conditions continuing to expand across our area.

Wednesday's weather is trending drier, which is great news for travelers.

While gusty winds will howl throughout the day, gusting as high as 30 to 35 MPH, the stormy weather will be over. The rain should be well out to sea by Wednesday morning, so expect gradual clearing of the sky throughout the day with road conditions quickly drying.

There still could be some delays at our area airports due to strong wind gusts and heavy volume, but we are not anticipating any additional stormy weather Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day is looking like the nicest day in the 7-day forecast with plenty of sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures. Highs will reach the middle 50s. Weather looks good for any outdoor activities or traveling.

Another storm system will impact our area Black Friday into early Saturday morning.

This storm doesn't look as potent as Tuesday's storm, but it will still require us to use the umbrellas as rounds of showers are likely. Temperatures stay steady both days with highs in the lower 50s.

The weather looks to dry out Sunday for another big travel day as people return home after the Thanksgiving holiday. Look for partly sunny weather with highs near 50.