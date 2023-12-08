Maryland Weather: Nice Saturday, ALERT DAY issued Sunday

BALTIMORE -- We enjoy nice weather this evening into Saturday. A potent storm will bring us rain, wind, & stormy weather Sunday.

Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY for Sunday and Sunday night. A rather large and strong storm system will arrive during the day Sunday with the worst impacts expected to be felt late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.

This storm will bring a rounds of rain, heavy at times, localized flooding in poor drainage spots, strong & gusty winds, and areas of minor coastal flooding in the normally vulnerable locations. In addition to the heavy rain and wind, most likely later in the day and at night, rain may briefly change to wet snow across central and western Maryland for a brief time. While major snow accumulations are not expected, this brief period of snow may lead to tough & slippery driving conditions in our northern & western counties (Carroll & western/northern Baltimore) for a few hours late Sunday night.

Here's a timeline of what to expect with our weather over the next few days.

This Evening

Mainly clear and turning chilly. Quiet and calm weather for any travel or outdoor plans. Temperatures falling into the middle 40s by 9 PM. Excellent travel conditions with dry roads.

Friday Night

Mostly clear with patchy areas of fog forming late. Low temperatures in the middle to upper 30s.

Saturday

Areas of patchy fog to start the morning gives way to partly sunny skies. Be sure to schedule in outdoor activities as it is a pleasant and mild day. High temperatures register in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday Night

Becoming cloudy with pockets of mist, drizzle, fog developing, especially during the overnight and predawn hours Sunday. Low temperatures in the 40s.

Sunday

A strong area of low pressure and cold front moves in on Sunday. This will increase rain chances in the area. We can expect waves of steadier rain through the afternoon hours as well as gusty winds. Rain gear will be needed for the Ravens game and be sure to lower any tents before heading into the game.

Rain is expected to pick up in intensity Sunday night. A rumble of thunder is possible as the cold front swings through overnight. Overall, 2-3+ inches of rain is possible with this system. In addition to rain, gusty winds will also be an issue through Monday morning with peak gusts to 35 mph at times.

Temperatures fall behind the front on Monday and breezy conditions remain. A brief changeover to wet snow is possible during the overnight hours Sunday into early Monday morning, but the real chance for accumulating snow will take place in the higher elevations to our west. Slippery travel is certainly possible for a few hours, especially the further west you go.

Be sure to stay tuned to the WJZ First Alert Weather Team throughout the weekend for updates.