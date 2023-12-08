Maryland Weather: Pleasant, mild start to the weekend with rain by Sunday

BALTIMORE -- It's a dry and unseasonably warm day today and first part of the weekend. A storm system eyes the region and will increase rain chances by Sunday.

Friday

It's mostly sunny day with temperatures slightly above average for this time of year. We can expect daytime highs in the low to mid-50s. Try to get out and enjoy the nicer weather!

Friday Night

Dry conditions continue tonight with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the upper 30s. The extra layer may be needed, if you will be spending any time outdoors.

Saturday

Areas of patchy fog to start the morning gives way to partly sunny skies. Be sure to schedule in outdoor activities as it is a pleasant and mild day. High temperatures register in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy skies move in Saturday night with the slight chance for a shower after midnight. We can expect overnight lows in the low 40s.

Sunday

A strong area of low pressure and cold front moves in on Sunday. This will increase rain chances in the area. We can expect waves of steadier rain through the afternoon hours as well as gusty winds. Rain gear will be needed for the Ravens game and be sure to lower any tents before heading into the game.

Rain is expected to pick up in intensity Sunday night. A rumble of thunder is possible as the cold front swings through overnight. Overall, 2-3+ inches of rain is possible with this system. In addition to rain, gusty winds will also be an issue through Monday morning with peak gusts to 35 mph at times.

Temperatures fall behind the front on Monday and breezy conditions remain. A few wet flakes and sleet is possible early Monday morning, but the real chance for snow will take place in the higher elevations to our west.

Be sure to stay tuned to the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updates.