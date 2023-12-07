Maryland Weather: Two quiet days before turning stormy Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Quiet and cold weather tonight is followed by a milder Friday and Saturday. Weather turns stormy Sunday and Sunday night.

After some earlier snow showers across Harford & Cecil counties, our weather is quieting down. Clouds will slowly decrease tonight with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Friday will start off chilly, but temperatures will warm into the 50s during the afternoon. We are expecting a pleasant mixture of sunshine & clouds. Expect good travel weather Friday.

Saturday will also be a nice day. With a blend of sunshine and clouds, temperatures will warm into the middle 50s. Clouds will continue to thicken, especially the second half of the day.

A storm system across the middle of the country Saturday will arrive in our area Sunday. Expect rain to develop Sunday with a steady rain Sunday during the afternoon hours. The heavier rain is expected to arrive Sunday evening and night as the center of low pressure approaches our area. This is when we are expecting the strongest winds as well.

Right now a solid 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely with the heaviest rain coming Sunday evening and Sunday night. While there could be pockets of urban flooding in poor drainage spots, the drought will help this rain be easily absorbed. Winds may also gust 35 to 45 MPH for a few hours Sunday evening and night as the storm crosses the area. Temperatures will be unseasonably mild on Sunday in the middle 60s.

Blustery & chilly weather returns Monday with highs in the 40s.