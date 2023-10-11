Maryland Weather: Rainy weekend ahead

BALTIMORE -- Tonight it will be partly cloudy with lows in the 40s and 50s across the area.

A warming trend is set to continue until the end of the workweek. Expect sun & clouds for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s. No rain is in the forecast through the end of the week.

A storm system will approach the area from the west and will impact the mid-Atlantic this weekend. How it impacts our area depends on its path, strength, and timing. The main concerns are heavy rain and wind gusts possibly exceeding 25 to 30 mph on Saturday. There's also a chance for thunderstorms depending on the system's path. Up to or just over an inch of rain will be possible through Sunday afternoon depending on the exact track of the system.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you may want to reconsider them, especially Saturday as a wet and breezy period is in store.

By Sunday, the weather will start to settle, but scattered rain showers are still likely, especially early in the day and in parts of northeast and southern MD.

As we head into next week, expect cooler temperatures than usual, persistent moisture, and increased winds from the northwest. Clouds and a chance for showers will stick around the area through at least Tuesday, with gradual improvements by Wednesday.