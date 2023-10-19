Maryland Weather: Rain expected Friday

BALTIMORE -- Many locations are experiencing sunshine this afternoon. As the day progresses, southerly winds may gust up to 15-20 mph, bringing warmer temperatures with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s in most places.

Tonight, the weather system will slowly move closer. Some showers may develop in Western Maryland and areas east of the I-95, specifically the lower Eastern Shore and southern Maryland as low pressure develops off the Carolina coast but for the most part, the night will be cloudy and dry with temperatures dropping to the 50s and possibly the 40s in the mountains of western Maryland.

On Friday, the area might experience light showers as the weather system continues to approach, again the best chances will be in western Maryland and across the Eastern Shore. It's not expected to rain all day, and any rain that does fall will likely be less than a quarter-inch. Temperatures will hover in the 60s with some areas approaching 70.

By Friday night, the weather system moves overhead, causing a coastal weather disturbance to intensify northeast of our area. Rain showers will eventually taper off and winds will shift to come from the northwest.

Saturday might see gusty northwest winds up to 30-40 mph. While most areas are expected to stay dry, there's a slight chance for sprinkles or light showers. By Saturday evening, another disturbance could bring more showers, especially near the Allegheny Front. Temperatures will get chillier, dipping into the 40s for most and possibly the upper 30s in the mountains.

Come Sunday, while high pressure sets in from the west, some areas of western Maryland might see morning or midday showers. As the day ends and high pressure builds, it's going to be cold, with possible frost or freezing temperatures Sunday night, especially west across western Maryland.

Monday will remain dry and cold. With clear skies, Monday night could see more widespread frost or freezing temperatures. Temps this low appear most likely north and west of the Beltway. However, by Tuesday and Wednesday, as high pressure moves away, temperatures should start to rise and modify through mid-week.