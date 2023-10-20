Maryland Weather: Rain expected Friday

BALTIMORE -- We are waking up to temperatures in the 50s across the Baltimore Area. That's quite a change from the upper 30s and low to mid 40s we had yesterday.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds through our Purple Friday with temperatures topping out in the low 70s.

Some showers are possible a a storm system approaches from the west and a separate area of low pressure spins offshore.

The best coverage in the Baltimore area will occur by the evening rush hour into Friday night as a line of showers move through ahead of a cold front.

By Friday night, the weather system moves overhead, causing the coastal low pressure to intensify northeast of our area. Rain showers will eventually taper off and winds will shift to come from the northwest.

Saturday might see gusty northwest winds up to 30-40 mph. While most areas are expected to stay dry, there's a slight chance for sprinkles or light showers.

By Saturday evening, another disturbance could bring more showers, especially across western Maryland. Temperatures will get chillier, dipping into the 40s for most and possibly the upper 30s in the mountains.

Come Sunday, while high pressure sets in from the west, some areas of western Maryland might see morning or midday showers. As the day ends and high pressure builds, it's going to be cold, with possible frost or freezing temperatures Sunday night, especially west across western Maryland.

Monday will remain dry and cold. With clear skies, Monday night could see more widespread frost or freezing temperatures. Temps this low appear most likely north and west of the Beltway.

However, by Tuesday and Wednesday, as high pressure moves away, temperatures should start to rise and modify through mid-week.