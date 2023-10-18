Maryland Weather: Wet weather returns to close out the week

BALTIMORE -- The cloud cover that settled over the region since yesterday remains present this afternoon. Compared to previous days, expect slightly warmer temperatures and more sunshine this afternoon, but it won't be completely clear.

Temperatures should reach the mid-60s in most areas, while the higher elevation regions might see temperatures remain in the 50s. As the evening approaches, some cloud cover will persist, and temperatures might drop to the 40s. Within the Beltway, we should maintain low 50s.

A storm system currently moving through the Dakotas will reach the the Ohio Valley by early Thursday. This will result in a warmer atmosphere, with temperatures in most areas possibly hitting 70 degrees, slightly above the average for this time of year. Although there will be some increase in cloud cover on Thursday, any rain showers will stay well west of the area.

By Friday, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the mid-Atlantic. Friday will also be mostly cloudy. Developing low pressure of the Carolina coast will spread some rain toward coastal areas of the Eastern Shore by late Friday morning.

Saturday might start with some lingering showers, with potential for brief rainfall in the afternoon. However, most of the day should be dry. As a coastal storm develops, expect gusty northwest winds to increase. Daytime temperatures should be in the 50s to 60s, cooler in mountainous areas.

By Saturday night through Sunday, drier conditions prevail for most parts, though some showers might persist near the mountains. Winds will remain strong and gusty due to the coastal storm moving across New England.

Daytime temperatures on Sunday are expected in the mid-50s to low 60s, cooler in the mountains. Winds will gust over 20 mph from Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

The weather begins to calm down by Monday with high pressure building from the Ohio Valley. Sunny skies and lighter winds are expected. However, temperatures remain on the cooler side, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Cooler conditions at night might lead to potential frost, especially in valleys of western Maryland, extending to areas north and west of the Beltway by Monday night.